Home Nation

Arrest of youths reveal Hizbul Mujahideen's Assam network

Last week, the UP Police had arrested Qamar-uz-Zaman, a Hizbul terrorist from Kanpur, who had allegedly planned to carry out subversive acts in the state during Ganesh Chaturthi

Published: 17th September 2018 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Militants file photo

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Hizbul Mujahideen had set its sights on Assam to spread its wings. 

The revelation was made by Assam Police in the aftermath of the arrest of an operative of the terrorist organisation and some of his accomplices.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested Qamar-uz-Zaman, a Hizbul terrorist from Kanpur, who had allegedly planned to carry out subversive acts in the state during Ganesh Chaturthi. Later, based on his leads, seven people were arrested from Assam and Meghalaya.

That Zaman, who hails from Jamunamukh in central Assam, joined the terror group was known a few months ago when a photo of him, holding an AK-47 rifle, went viral on the social media. He went to Kashmir a few years ago to do some business. It was here that he came in touch with some Hizbul operatives and joined the terror organisation.

The police said the Hizbul Mujahideen had sought to spread its tentacles to Assam and as such, sent Zaman to Assam in August to radicalize Muslim youth.

“They wanted to involve others and had plans to do something here. Their target area was Lumding in Hojai district. Basically, they wanted to launch a start-up. We kept them in the loop but we didn’t have concrete evidence on their linkage with Hizbul Mujahideen. When he (Zaman) came, he had maintained secrecy as evident from his not visiting his house,” Hojai district police chief Ankur Jain told TNIE.

He said some of the arrests made in Assam were based on inputs. 

“We are working on the leads. We have technical evidences and we are working on those,” Jain said. Assam’s Director General of Police, Kuladhar Saikia, is personally monitoring the investigation.

“Whosoever had helped him (Zaman) during his visit to Assam or hid his identity, will be viewed as parties of the conspiracy. He is a known Hizbul operative,” Jain said.

One of the seven persons arrested in Assam is Saidul Alam who has been all along a brilliant student, the police said.

Radicalization and indoctrination of Muslim youth is not new in Assam. It all started in 1990s when the state had a number of Islamic fundamentalist organisations but they met earth death. In 2014, the police had arrested one Sahanur Alam, a Jamat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operative, in connection with West Bengal’s Burdwan blast. Later, based on his leads, over a dozen JMB operatives were arrested in Assam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hizbul Mujahideen Assam Hizbul Mujahideen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo