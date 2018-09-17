Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar makes unscheduled visit to Delhi, may finalise seat-sharing

According to sources in the chief minister's office here, Kumar left for Delhi in the afternoon and is likely to stay there for the next couple of days.

Published: 17th September 2018 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday made an unscheduled visit to the national capital where he is likely to undergo medical treatment, besides, possibly, finalising seat-sharing arrangements with other NDA partners ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

According to sources in the chief minister's office here, Kumar left for Delhi in the afternoon and is likely to stay there for the next couple of days.

The sources cited health reasons for Kumar's sudden visit to the national capital, which comes a day after the state executive meeting of his party -- Janata Dal (United).

However, senior party leaders, on condition of anonymity, said he could meet top BJP leaders to finalise a formula for seat-sharing in the Lok Sabha polls.

JD(U)'s Bihar unit president Vasishtha Narayan Singh had recently said a seat-sharing formula was likely to be arrived at "by mid-September".

At the JD(U)'s state executive meeting on Sunday, which saw the induction of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, Kumar reportedly told party workers that decks had been cleared for a "respectable" seat-sharing arrangement.

It is widely believed that among other things, Kishor is likely to be entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring proper communication between the JD(U) and other NDA partners, especially the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitish Kumar 2019 Lok Sabha election BJP JDU seat share

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 