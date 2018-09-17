Home Nation

BJP Delhi unit launches week-long programme to mark PM Modi's birthday 

Modi turned 68 on Monday and will be celebrating his birthday in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP Monday launched a week-long programme, under which welfare initiatives will be undertaken by party leaders, to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Under the programme senior BJP leaders and Union ministers, including Harsh Vardhan and Smriti Irani, are slated to inaugurate different welfare initiatives for the people in various parts of the national capital.

BJP Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari and senior party leader Vinay Sahasrabudhe inaugurated the programme at Kirti Nagar this morning.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda inaugurated a health camp along with east Delhi MP Maheish Girri at Vishwas Nagar.

The health minister said Prime Minister Modi has dedicated his birthday to "service" and the day is being observed as 'sewa diwas'. This highlights his "inspiring personality", he said. Nadda also swept a street at a JJ cluster near the site of the health camp.

Some sanitation workers in a municipal corporation staged a demonstration over their pending dues outside the venue before Nadda's arrival.

