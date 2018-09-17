Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

BJP worker washes feet of Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, drinks water Strap: Did it as a mark of respect; would have killed himself if he had not been allowed to wash his feet and drink the water, claimed the party worker By Mukesh Ranjan

RANCHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey from Godda has drawn flak from the Opposition parties for allowing his party worker to get his feet washed and drink the water used for washing. Pawan Sah, the party worker who washed the feet of Dubey, however, did not find anything unusual in it and threatened to file a complaint on the political parties and media if they further tried to politicize the issue.

The incident took place during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a Kalali-Kanbhara bridge in Godda on Sunday following which Dubey shared the photograph on Facebook praising the Sah for washing his feet in presence of thousands of people to keep his promise made earlier for getting his wish fulfilled.

"There is nothing unusual; I did it out of respect as I consider Nishikant Bhaiya as my God," said Sah.

He claimed that he did it on his own will and was not under anybody's pressure. "As I had a knife in my hand, which I used to apply 'tilaka' on Nishikant Bhaiya's forehead after cutting my thumb, I would have killed myself if I had not been allowed to wash his feet and drink the water," added the BJP worker.

Terming it a perfect example of feudalistic mindset, the Opposition parties on the other hand, have demanded immediate dismissal of BJP MP's Parliamentary membership.

"It explains the feudalistic mindset of the people who are in BJP. Now, Madam Speaker should dismiss his membership in the Parliament as showcasing of such a social evil will give a wrong message in the society," said JMM Spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya.

Referring to the video, Bhattacharya said that the Godda MP himself stood up and made the party worker put off his shoes and let him wash his feet and drink the water used for washing the feet, which is really disgusting and shameful act in this world of 21st century. "

Dubey did it just to give his men a message that he is superior to them," said the JMM Spokesperson. The BJP must think seriously on the issue and expel the Godda MP from permanent membership of the party, he added.

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Spokesperson Yogendra Pratap Singh also asserted that the way Dubey shared the post praising the BJP worker itself explains the feudal mindset of the party members, which is the original ideology of BJP. "The arrogance which is being shown by the party men after coming into power is harmful for democracy," said Singh.

It is really surprising that such a person has been chosen as Best Parliamentarian for Lokmat Parliamentary Awards - 2018. Similarly, Congress Party also slammed the BJP and said that at the one hand, they are observing 'Swachhta Hi Seva' Cleanliness Fortnight, 2018, while on the other side; they are encouraging their party workers to drink water used for washing their feet.

"I thing Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take this matter into cognizance and take action against him so that no such incident takes place in future," said Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee Spokesperson Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo.

Dubey, however, expressed pleasure for Godda drawing attention of the National Media and leaders of all Political Parties on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is really a pride moment for me as the time when Opposition parties were busy in raising fake issues, suddenly they dumped all the issues and focused on Godda, it really means a lot to me," said Dubey. People of Kanbhara are born RSS workers and hence they do not need to prove their loyalty to me or the party, he added. Dubey was also of the view that the matter should not be politicized and said that,

"If a party worker is trying to give respect by washing my feet, where is the problem?"