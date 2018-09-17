Home Nation

Bullet-riddled body of Lance Naik posted at chief minister's residence found in his barrack

The incident took place around 8 pm Sunday when the Lance Naik was alone at his barrack at the chief minister's official residence. His duty had ended at 2 pm.

Published: 17th September 2018 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A bullet-riddled body of a Lance Naik of Assam Police, who was posted at the chief minister's official residence here, was found in his barrack Sunday, a senior police official said.

It was not immediately known whether it was a case of suicide or accidental firing from the AK-47 rifle issued to the Lance Naik, identified as Sukleswar Kathar (40), Guwahati Police Commissioner Pradip Saloi told reporters.

The incident took place around 8 pm Sunday when the Lance Naik was alone at his barrack at the chief minister's official residence. His duty had ended at 2 pm.

After hearing gunshots, security personnel deployed at the chief minister's residence rushed to the barrack to find the Lance Naik lying in a pool of blood with bullet injuries on his stomach, Saloi said.

Five empty cartridges were found beside his AK-47 rifle. Kathar was rushed to the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Civil Hospital here where he was declared dead, Saloi said.

The cause of Kathar's death will be known only after an inquiry is conducted by the Director General of Police, Dr Kula Saikia, as ordered by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the police commissioner said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lanc Naik's body found Bullet-ridden Lance Naik's body

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Baby on the way! Alejandra, Richard Gere confirm pregnancy
India-US Armies begin joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' at Chaubattia
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 