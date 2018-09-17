Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Two killed in IED blast triggered by Naxals 

The incident took place last Friday in Metagudem village, located around 500 km from here, but it came to light on Sunday when some locals informed the police about it.

RAIPUR: Two persons, including a woman, were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED), suspected to have been laid by Naxals, went off in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said Monday.

The incident took place last Friday in Metagudem village, located around 500 km from here, but it came to light on Sunday when some locals informed the police about it, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.

As per preliminary information, the IED exploded on the village's outskirts, killing two persons on the spot, he said. The identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that a police team has been sent to the village to gather details.

Maoists have many times planted IEDs to target security forces deployed in the Bastar region. Such incidents led to deaths of many police personnel, villagers and cattle in the past.

