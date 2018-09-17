Home Nation

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi wishes PM Narendra Modi on birthday

The Congress chief wished PM Modi good health and happiness.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 68th birthday.

Referring Prime Minister Modi "our PM", Rahul wished him good health and happiness. "Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always. @narendramodi," he tweeted.

ALSO READ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 68, to celebrate birthday in Varanasi

The Congress party also extended birthday greeting to the Prime Minister through its official Twitter handle, the Indian National Congress (INC)."We wish PM @narendramodi a Happy Birthday", the INC tweeted.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and many other senior ministers and politicians wished Prime Minister Modi on his birthday.

Prime Minister Modi will celebrate his birthday in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi birthday Rahul wishes Modi Modi 68 PM Birthday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Baby on the way! Alejandra, Richard Gere confirm pregnancy
India-US Armies begin joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' at Chaubattia
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 