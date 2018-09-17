Home Nation

Congress opposed to weakening of SC/ST Act: Kamal Nath

Nath also said that the Congress was opposed to taking back reservation benefits provided by the Constitution to certain sections of society.

Congress leader and former Union Minister Kamal Nath

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath Sunday said his party was against injustice to any section of society and opposed the weakening of the SC/ST Act.

"We are averse to diluting the present Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," Nath told reporters in reply to a query on the issue.

"The SC/ST Act should be used, of course, when needed. But it should not be misused and injustice should not be done to any segment of society," Nath added.

Nath said the Congress was opposed to the "dilution" of reservations in jobs and education provided by the Constitution to people.

Asked whether the Congress would ally with the Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti- a tribal political outfit and SAPAKS (Samanya Pichhda Alpsankhayak Kalyan Samaj), a fledgling political party, Nath said, "We want to talk with everyone. But if these organisations want to benefit the BJP by dividing votes, then it is their wish." 

