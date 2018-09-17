Cop's brother beaten to death by naxals in C'garh's Narayanpur

By PTI

RAIPUR: The brother of a police constable was killed by suspected Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, around 350 kilometres from here, police said Sunday.

Jailal Nureti (30) was beaten to death by a group of 30 Naxals in Gadawahi village in Abhujmad area in the evening of September 13, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla said.

Nureti's elder brother was a former Naxal who surrendered in 2014 and was later inducted into the police force, the official said.

A police team rushed to the spot Saturday but Nureti's body had been cremated by then as the Naxals had warned relatives against informing the police, the SP added.

He said that the family of the deceased filed a case at Kurusnar police station Sunday after being persuaded by the police.

The official said the killing could be an act of frustration on the part of Naxals after six of them were gunned down in separate encounters by police in the Abhujmad area over the last 15 days.