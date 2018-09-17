Home Nation

Former Meghalaya CM DD Lapang says political career not over after quitting Congress

Lapang, an MLA since 1972 representing Nongpoh constituency in Ri-Bhoi district, held the Congress president responsible for his quitting the party.

Published: 17th September 2018 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former Meghalaya CM DD Lapang (File | PTI)

By PTI

NONGPOH: Five-time former Meghalaya Chief Minister D D Lapang, who resigned from the Congress last week, said his political career was not over yet.

He, however, did not talk about his next move and said he would continue to serve the people.

Lapang had made the announcement to quit the Congress at his residence here, where he was received by hundreds of his followers and friends, shortly after he arrived from Delhi where he went to hand over his resignation letter to party chief Rahul Gandhi.

"They (new leaders at the helm of power in the Congress) asked me to stop. I came out of the party," the former Meghalaya chief minister told media persons here on Monday. "What kind of leadership ask us (elderly) to stop? I am against such a policy and I will keep working," he said.

Lapang said senior Congress leaders such as Digvijaya Singh, Ambika Soni, Kamal Nath and Janardan Dwivedi were sidelined, adding leaders like Sushil Kumar Shinde were also driven out.

He has refused to withdraw his resignation from the party. "I have withstood the test of time (in the Congress). Rahul wanted to talk to me, even Sonia wanted to speak to me. Mukul (present Leader of Opposition in Meghalaya) spoke with me for over an hour. But, I have decided and I am a man of my words," the former state president of the Congress said.

Lapang, an MLA since 1972 representing Nongpoh constituency in Ri-Bhoi district, held the Congress president responsible for his quitting the party and not contesting the last assembly elections.

"I did not fight the last election because I saw that the mind of the AICC leaders was against elderly people with grey hair," he said.

Slamming sidelining of elderly leaders from the party, Lapang said, "If we, senior leaders cannot serve, the AICC has forgotten that politicians do not retire".

Lapang, the longest serving Congress legislator representing Nongpoh constituency in Ri-Bhoi district, did not contest the assembly polls in February last, a decision he made in protest against Rahul sacking him from the Congress state president post.

He was replaced by Celestine Lyngdoh as state Congress president in December last year, ahead of the state polls.

Meanwhile, the ruling National Peoples Party (NPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have aired their strong resentment to the move of the Congress to oust older leaders like Lapang.

"It is quite sad and a person of his stature should not have been treated in that manner. I think the Congress will realise that it is a great loss to the party," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had said earlier.

Terming it a "big blow" to the Congress, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said, "I think it would also be something the Congress party must be realising itself that he is parting ways after such a long journey".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DD Lapang Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 