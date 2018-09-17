Home Nation

Gujarat Congress to hold farmers rally to press for loan waiver

On Tuesday, farmers from across the state will join the `Khedut Akrosh Rally', which will be organised by the Congress at Satyagrah Chhavni in the state capital.

Published: 17th September 2018 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Congress in Gujarat will organise a farmers' rally and `gherao' of the state assembly in Gandhinagar to demand a complete farm loan waiver on the first day of the two-day monsoon session beginning Tuesday.

Farmers from across the state will join the `Khedut Akrosh Rally', which will be organised by the Congress at Satyagrah Chhavni in the state capital Tuesday to press for their main demand - a complete waiver of crop loans.

It will be followed by 'gherao' (to lay siege) of the Vidhan Sabha complex by agriculturists in support of their slew of demands, the main opposition party said Monday.

The two programmes are being organised on the day the two-day assembly session begins because the short session will give the opposition party little time to raise the issues of farmers in the House, Congress leaders Amit Chavda and Paresh Dhanani said at a joint press conference here.

The other demands of farmers include adequate minimum support price (MSP) for their produce, providing good quality fertilisers and seeds at reasonable rate, improved supply of water and electricity, scrapping of recently-conducted land survey based on satellite images which has many "discrepancies", they said.

Dhanani accused the BJP government of ignoring farmers and working only for industrialists.

"Farmers in the state, especially marginal farmers, are financially strained due to anti-farmer policies of the BJP government which has ruled the state for 22 years but only worked to appease industrialists," the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said.

"The Government has betrayed farmers by going back on promises made to them before the elections. Crop insurance schemes and satellite land surveys have only benefited private parties. "Farmers are under loan burden while the government has failed to give them relief in terms of higher MSPs, cheaper and good quality fertilisers and seeds, better supply of electricity and water, among other measures," he said.

Chavda said agriculturists have approached the government repeatedly with their set of demands, but the BJP administration has turned a deaf ear to their pleas for relief.

"The rally and assembly gherao programme organised by Congress is a way to vent their anger and frustration towards the BJP government," the state Congress president said.

Chavda said the two-day assembly session called on September 18-19 is insufficient for the opposition party to raise the issues affecting the public, including farmers.

"The government has deliberately kept the assembly session short so that it does not have to face inconvenient questions (from opposition).

"The rally and gherao are ways to raise farmer issues before the government. We will continue to fight for farmers until our demands are met," Chavda added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Farm loan waiver Gujarat Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Baby on the way! Alejandra, Richard Gere confirm pregnancy
India-US Armies begin joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' at Chaubattia
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 