Jharkhand: BJP worker washes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's feet, drinks water

By Express News Service

RANCHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey from Godda in Jharkhand has drawn flak for allowing his party worker to get his feet washed and drink the water with which the feet were washed. Not only that, Dubey later posted the photograph on Facebook, praising the BJP worker Pawan Sahu for washing his feet in presence of thousands of people for getting his wish fulfilled as promised by him.

The incident took place during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a bridge at Kanbhara in Godda on Sunday. Though the Facebook post raised sparks and several reactions were poured over the incident, Dubey remained defiant over the incident and hailed the party worker over his act.

When his post became viral, Dubey again posted the same photograph terming washing feet of a guest as a gesture of respect in tribal culture and said that the incident should not be politicized. "If a party worker is trying to give respect by washing my feet, where is the problem?" stated Dubey in his post.

He, however, edited his post within hours and removed the line that the water with which his feet were washed was drunk by the party worker. Sahu reportedly had taken a pledge in 2014 that he will wash the feet and drink the water of the person whoever will get the bridge constructed. Dubey, later denied of any such incident saying he did not allow the BJP worker to drink that water.