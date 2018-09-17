Home Nation

Launched Morcha for bringing change in Uttar Pradesh, India: Shivpal Singh Yadav

The estranged uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Morcha is for neglected socialists and unemployed youth.

Published: 17th September 2018 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Secular Morcha founder Shivpal Singh Yadav (File| PTI)

By PTI

ERAWAH: Convenor of newly-floated Samajwadi Secular Morcha, Shivpal Singh Yadav Monday said the aim of his new outfit was to emerge as a political power to bring a change in Uttar Pradesh and the country.

"The aim of the Samajwadi Secular Morcha is to emerge as a political power and bring a change in the state and country so as to ensure development of all," Yadav said inaugurating a function at the Saifai Sports stadium here.

He said he will talk to all the parties having similar ideology to strengthen the Morcha and come to power. Shivpal Yadav had launched the Morcha last month, saying he would seek support of "neglected" party workers for it.

Shivpal, who had maintained a low profile after the worst ever feud in the Samajwadi family broke into the open before 2017 Assembly elections, later announced his Morcha would contest on all Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

