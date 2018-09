Nepal, Bhutan have to be inclined towards India: General Bipin Rawat

By PTI

PUNE: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat Sunday said countries like Nepal and Bhutan "have to be inclined to India because of geography".

In his reply to a query on the growing closeness between Nepal and China, Rawat said ties between nations change along with the global scenario.

"Countries like Nepal and Bhutan have to be inclined to India because of geography," Rawat said on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the Bay of Bengal initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation-Field Training Military Exercise (BIMSTEC-MILEX).

"Geography favours inclination towards India and as far as alliance (with China) is concerned, it is a temporary thing," he added.

Citing the example of Pakistan and the US, the general claimed that the dynamics of ties between nations keep changing along with the scenario at the global level.

"The best example of this is the relation between America and Pakistan. It is not the same as what it used to be 70 years ago. Therefore, we need not be bothered about all these issues. We need to concentrate on how to keep our country strong," he said.

Rawat said the leadership in India believed in developing relations with its neighbours.

"We are a bigger country and if we take the lead, everybody will follow suit. That is why we stepped into this (by organising the military exercise)," he said.

He claimed that India looked at China as a competitor because of "economics".

"They (China) are looking for a market and so are we. There is competition. Whoever does it better will win the race," Rawat said.

Another senior army officer said any country desiring economic growth was bound to explore bilateral and multi-lateral ways of cooperation especially with a stronger nation like China.

However, the countries that have taken financial assistance from China are realising that "nothing comes for free".

"There is caution in the minds of those who have taken money from them (China) that nothing comes for free," he said.

On whether the issue of illegal immigration would be added to the BIMSTEC discussion in future, Rawat said it was not a new phenomenon.

"Migration always happens from an economically weaker nation to a stronger nation. Therefore, equal growth is important. This phenomenon is not going to end unless there is equitable and good distribution of growth," said Rawat.

Earlier, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, while addressing the press at the military function, said that Nepal had participated in the exercise by way of sending its observers.

"In all the previous summits they (Nepal) have participated. This time it was a military exercise and this is the same period when their command changed (a new General taking over as CoAS of the Nepal Army)," Bhamre said.

"They (Nepal) have sent their observers so there was participation from them. We need not look at any other angle," the minister said.

While contingents of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan took part in the week-long military exercise, Nepal and Thailand skipped it and sent observers instead.