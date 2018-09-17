Home Nation

Nepal, Bhutan have to be inclined towards India: General Bipin Rawat

In his reply to a query on the growing closeness between Nepal and China, Rawat said ties between nations change along with the global scenario.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat Sunday said countries like Nepal and Bhutan "have to be inclined to India because of geography".

In his reply to a query on the growing closeness between Nepal and China, Rawat said ties between nations change along with the global scenario.

"Countries like Nepal and Bhutan have to be inclined to India because of geography," Rawat said on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the Bay of Bengal initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation-Field Training Military Exercise (BIMSTEC-MILEX).

"Geography favours inclination towards India and as far as alliance (with China) is concerned, it is a temporary thing," he added.

Citing the example of Pakistan and the US, the general claimed that the dynamics of ties between nations keep changing along with the scenario at the global level.

"The best example of this is the relation between America and Pakistan. It is not the same as what it used to be 70 years ago. Therefore, we need not be bothered about all these issues. We need to concentrate on how to keep our country strong," he said.

Rawat said the leadership in India believed in developing relations with its neighbours.

"We are a bigger country and if we take the lead, everybody will follow suit. That is why we stepped into this (by organising the military exercise)," he said.

He claimed that India looked at China as a competitor because of "economics".

"They (China) are looking for a market and so are we. There is competition. Whoever does it better will win the race," Rawat said.

Another senior army officer said any country desiring economic growth was bound to explore bilateral and multi-lateral ways of cooperation especially with a stronger nation like China.

However, the countries that have taken financial assistance from China are realising that "nothing comes for free".

"There is caution in the minds of those who have taken money from them (China) that nothing comes for free," he said.

On whether the issue of illegal immigration would be added to the BIMSTEC discussion in future, Rawat said it was not a new phenomenon.

"Migration always happens from an economically weaker nation to a stronger nation. Therefore, equal growth is important. This phenomenon is not going to end unless there is equitable and good distribution of growth," said Rawat.

Earlier, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, while addressing the press at the military function, said that Nepal had participated in the exercise by way of sending its observers.

"In all the previous summits they (Nepal) have participated. This time it was a military exercise and this is the same period when their command changed (a new General taking over as CoAS of the Nepal Army)," Bhamre said.

"They (Nepal) have sent their observers so there was participation from them. We need not look at any other angle," the minister said.

While contingents of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan took part in the week-long military exercise, Nepal and Thailand skipped it and sent observers instead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  