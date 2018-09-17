NHA launches website, helpline number for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Health Agency (NHA), the apex body implementing the Ayushman Bharat-- National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM), has launched a website and a helpline number to help prospective beneficiaries check if their name is there in the final list.

The ambitious insurance scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) which aims to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually and benefit more than 10 crore poor families will be rolled out from Jharkhand on September 23 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One can visit the website mera.pmjay.gov.in or call up the helpline (14555) to check their enrolment.

The official website is also an attempt to help beneficiaries in the wake of several fake websites promising PMJAY enrolment.

One can check if their name is in the eligible beneficiary list through his or her mobile number, which is verified through an OTP and then complete the KYC (know your customer) online without any need for human interface with other documents.

They can also call the helpline number to check if he/she is eligible.

Meanwhile, 'Ayushman Mitras' to assist patients and coordinate with beneficiaries and the hospital have been appointed in district government hospitals where pilots have started.

They are running a help desk, check documents to verify the eligibility and enrolment to the scheme.

Also, all the beneficiaries will be given letters having QR codes which will be scanned and a demographic authentication conducted for identification and to verify his or her eligibility to avail the benefits of the scheme.

The scheme will target poor, deprived rural families and identified the occupational category of urban workers families - 8.03 crore in rural and 2.33 crore in urban areas - as per the latest SECC data, and will cover around 50 crore people.