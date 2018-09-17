Home Nation

Petrol, diesel should come under GST: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The minister added that central government had already deducted excise duty on petrol and diesel a few months ago.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan​​​​​​​

By ANI

JHARSUGUDA: Expressing concern over the continuous rise in fuel prices, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that petrol and diesel should come under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"I want petrol and diesel to come under the ambit of GST. The GST Council should take a decision on this. State governments are more powerful than the Centre in the GST Council meeting," Pradhan said.

He further urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to "reduce VAT on petrol and diesel like other state governments."

The minister added that "central government had already deducted excise duty on petrol and diesel a few months ago."

Fuel prices continue to rise daily across India. In New Delhi, petrol is now being sold at Rs 82.06 per litre (increased by Rs 0.15 per litre), while the price of diesel has been hiked by Rs 0.6 per litre to Rs 73.78 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol price is close to touching Rs 90 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 78.33 per litre.

Pradhan was in Jharsuguda to review the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate various infrastructure development projects in Odisha. (ANI)

