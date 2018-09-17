Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says ready to take two steps back to stitch up anti-BJP alliance

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav repeated his call to stitch up a Grand Alliance, dropping enough hints to be ready to make a few sacrifice for ensuring the BJP's ouster in 2019.

Addressing SP workers on Monday, the SP chief said the motive of the alliance would be to defeat the BJP-RSS combine.

"For this I am ready to take two steps back if need arises." Claiming to be in constant touch with the BSP chief, Akhilesh said he was confident that the alliance will happen in Uttar Pradesh.

"Let the time come. The opposition wants the BJP to be defeated in the next general elections."

On Sunday, BSP supremo Mayawati had asserted that she would join the Grand Alliance only if she was offered a respectable chunk of seats.

Akhilesh put equal onus on the Congress, saying it had the greatest responsibility to take everyone along and find a way by holding parleys with all the prospective partners.

Unlike Mayawati, Akhilesh said he had no reservations against Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad if he wanted to be a part of the alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati had snubbed Chandrashekhar's overtures, saying she did not have any association with a person who was jailed for anti-social activities, rioting and violence. But, Akhilesh said he did not have any problem if Chandrashekhar joined the opposition alliance.

On the issue of the leadership of prospective Grand Alliance, Akhilesh asserted the leader would be decided after the Lok Sabha polls. "Right now, the bigger goal is to remove the BJP government from the Centre."

He added that if the saffron juggernaut was stopped in Uttar Pradesh, it could be stopped in the country. "That can happen only if regional players get their space as they are going to play a crucial role in the upcoming elections. They have the key to defeat the BJP," he claimed.