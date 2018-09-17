Separatist-sponsored strike disrupts normal life in Jammu and Kashmir

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Normal life was affected in the Kashmir Valley Monday due to a strike called by separatists to protest the recent killing of a civilian in Kulgam and against anti-militancy operations in south Kashmir.

Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said public transport was off the roads, while private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying in many areas of the city.

Private educational institutions were also closed for the day in the city, the officials said. They said similar reports were received from other district headquarters of the valley.

The separatists had Saturday asked people to observe a strike today against the killing of a civilian 'Rouf Ahmad in security forces' action on protestors during clashes in the aftermath of an encounter in which five militants were killed in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

Authorities imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPc in Nowhatta police station area of the city here to maintain law and order, a police official said.

He said security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley to avoid any law and order problems.