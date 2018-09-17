Home Nation

SP leader and former state minister Sangita Yadav burnt by her in-laws in UP

The SP leader, who was the deputy chairperson of the Lalit Kala Academy during the previous SP government with a minister of state status, was in critical condition.

By UNI

JAUNPUR: In a bizarre incident, senior Samajwadi Party and former State Minister Ms Sangita Yadav was burnt by her in-laws, police here on Monday said.

The sister-in-law of the leader alleged that their father-in-law and mother-in-law called Sangita in their room on Sunday night and burnt her by putting kerosene.

The SP leader, who was the deputy chairperson of the Lalit Kala Academy during the previous SP government with a minister of state status, was in critical condition and admitted to the district hospital.

Several senior SP leaders visited the district hospital here to enquire about the health of the leader.

