Territorial Army man shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A Territorial Army personnel, who was at home to mourn the death of his son killed last week in a road accident, was shot dead by militants at his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Elsewhere, suspected militants set on fire a panchayat building in volatile Tral area on Monday.

Police sources said the militants barged into the house of Mukhtar Ahmad Malik at Shurat village in the morning and interrogated him before shooting him point blank. Mukhtar's relatives shifted him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Mukhtar was a counter-insurgent affiliated with pro-government Ikhwan outfit from 1994 to 2002 and was inducted into Territorial Army after disbanding of Ikhwan in 2002. He was attached with the Territorial Army 162 Battalion.

Mukhtar had returned home after death of his son in a road accident last week. Later, the police, the CRPF and the Army launched a massive manhunt to track down the militants but no arrest was reported till late evening. The police have registered a case and launched investigation.

Meanwhile, a panchayat building was set on fire by suspected militants in Seer village of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The police said the sabotage was carried out in the nigh hours. So far,no arrest was made.