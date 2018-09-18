Home Nation

30 officials get new postings in major reshuffle by Centre

Published: 18th September 2018

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a major reshuffle at the senior level in various Union ministries and government departments, 30 bureaucrats were given new postings on Monday.

While some officers have been given Central postings from their respective cadres, some others have been promoted in the same department.

Senior officials Sanjay Agarwal and Sanjeev Ranjan have been posted as agriculture secretary and NHAI chairman, respectively.

Agarwal, a 1984-batch UP cadre officer, was serving in the cadre. He has been appointed as secretary at the ministry of agriculture on the superannuation of SK Pattanayak.

Similarly, Sanjeev Ranjan, a Tripura cadre 1985-batch officer, was in the cadre, and he was made the chairman of the government’s construction arm, National Highways Authority of India.  

Both the postings are significant in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The government has crucial projects at the agriculture ministry and at NHAI to complete by 2019.

Rajeev Ranjan, a Tamil Nadu cadre 1985-batch officer, has been appointed Special Secretary, GST Council Secretariat, Department of Revenue, by temporarily upgrading a post of Additional Secretary.

The Director-General of National Archives of India, Pritam Singh, has been named Secretary, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. Anita Bhatnagar Jain, a 1985-batch UP cadre officer, presently in the cadre, has been appointed as Secretary, Central Information Commission, in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary.

Tarun Kapoor, a 1987-batch IAS officer in the Himachal cadre, has been made Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority.

Sudhanshu Panday, a 1987-batch Jammu and Kashmir cadre officer, has been elevated as additional secretary from joint secretary, Department of Commerce. Gyanesh Kumar, a 1988-batch officer, has also been promoted from joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, to additional secretary in the same ministry.

Dharmendra Singh Gangwar, 1988-batch Bihar cadre officer, has been made additional secretary and financial adviser in the ministry of culture.

