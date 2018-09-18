Home Nation

Assam Congress leader slammed for sheltering 'Bangladeshis'

The police, however, said Mohammed Hafiz Molla, Ayar Ali and Mohammed Bablu Molla from Bhulbari village of Gopalganj district of Bangladesh were not illegal immigrants.

GUWAHATI: Some organisations in southern Assam's Barak Valley are going for the jugular of a local Congress leader for sheltering three "Bangladeshis". They demanded that Zoynal Uddin Laskar, the spokesman of Hailakandi district Congress, be immediately arrested for his "anti-India act".

"He is a retired block elementary education officer. How could an educated person like him rent out rooms to the Bangladeshis compromising the security of the country? He should have checked the persons' credentials," a leader of one of the organisations argued.

"They are not illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. They came on valid passports and visas. But instead of visiting places or relatives, they got involved in clothes business," Hailakandi superintendent of police, Mohneesh Mishra, told TNIE.

He said the trio was in the custody of the police for interrogation and would be forwarded to a court."Once they come out of judicial custody, we will send them back to Bangladesh through the route which they used to enter India. We took them in our custody as we wanted to set a precedent or else people will come on tourist visas and get engaged in business," Mishra added.

