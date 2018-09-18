CBSE topper gangrape: Rahul Gandhi says PM's silence is unacceptable

Home Nation

Published: 18th September 2018 04:56 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Six days after the Rewari gang-rape, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his "silence is unacceptable" and added "India hangs its head in shame as another one of its daughters is brutally gang-raped".

"Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. Shame on a government that leaves India's women unprotected and afraid and allows rapists to walk free," he added.

Even though two of the three main accused in Rewari gang-rape case continued to evade arrest, a Haryana court had sent three arrested men, including one main accused, to five-day police custody.

One of the main accused, Nishu, as also Deendayal and Sanjeev Kumar, were earlier presented in a court in Kanina on Monday. They will be presented in court again on September 21.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Haryana Police on Sunday evening announced the arrest of Nishu. SIT chief Nazneen Bhasin had said that raids were on to nab two other main accused -- soldier Pankaj and Manish.

The three main accused had gang-raped the 19-year-old woman on September 12. Deendayal is the owner of a tubewell room where the crime took place in Mahendragarh district. Sanjay Kumar is the medical practitioner who had treated the victim. Both did not inform police despite in the know of the crime.

