Congress demands probe into role of PMO, Finance Minister Jaitley in Mallya escape

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday demanded a comprehensive probe into the alleged involvement of the prime minister's office and the finance minister in helping embattled business tycoon Vijay Mallya flee the country.

Chief spokesperson of the Congress Randeep Surjewala alleged that the "trinity of Mallya, CBI and BJP have cheated" the country and now it is time to fix the responsibility.

He claimed that the CBI shifted its stance in the Mallya case thrice and asked who in the prime minister's office (PMO) nudged the investigation agency to do so.

A comprehensive probe should be carried out to unravel the truth, he said.

The 62-year-old liquor and aviation baron is fighting in a London court a case regarding his extradition to India to face the trial on fraud and money laundering charges running into Rs 9,000 crore.

The Congress and the BJP are locked in a fierce war of words over the Mallya case.

While Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has accused Finance Minister (FM) Arun Jaitley of lying and allowing the billionaire tycoon to flee the country, the BJP has claimed that the Gandhi family tried to help Mallya's floundering Kingfisher Airlines in 2011-12.

