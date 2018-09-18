Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam demands quota for migrants in Maharashtra 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam on Monday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with a demand reservation for North Indian migrants belonging to backward classes in Maharashtra.

“People belonging to multiple castes have migrated from Northern parts of India to Mumbai in search of employment. They have been residing in Maharashtra for almost 2-3 generations now. Unfortunately, these people haven’t received the status of backward castes yet. This is denying them of their fundamental rights,” Nirupam said in a letter which was handed over to CM Fadnavis.

Incidentally, Nirupam’s meeting with CM Fadnavis followed meeting of Mumbai Congress delegation with AICC general secretary incharge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge seeking removal of Sanjay Nirupam from his position and replacing him with former IT minister Milind Deora.

The delegation was led by former MP Eknath Gaekwad, MLA Amin Patel and former minister Baba Siddiqui amongst others.

Nirupam’s meeting with the CM is being portrayed by a faction in the city Congress as a warning that if challenged, he is capable of splitting the party. Besides, Nirupam had earlier claimed to have been offered Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat by the BJP in 2014.