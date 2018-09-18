Home Nation

Congress revamps Bihar unit, names Madan Mohan Jha as state chief 

A 23 member PCC working committee and 19 member advisory committee was also announced by the Congress chief in the state.

Published: 18th September 2018 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress veteran Madan Mohan Jha is the new Bihar unit chief, while senior leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh would head the campaign committee in the team revamped by party chief Rahul Gandhi. Congress chief also named four working presidents in the state unit including Ashok Kumar, Kaukab Quadri, who held the charge of PCC, Sameer Kumar Singh and Shyam Sunder to assist Jha and arrive at a caste balance.

A 23 member PCC working committee and 19 member advisory committee was also announced by the Congress chief in the state where the party hopes to work out an alliance with the RJD to take on the ruling JD-U-BJP combine."We need to negotiate from a position of strength and for that we need a strong organisation. That is the priority and we are working to achieve it," AICC in charge of Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil said.

The fortunes of the Congress had improved in 2015 when it was able to bring together arch rivals JD-U and RJD in a grand alliance which defeated the BJP led NDA in the assembly polls but later lost power as chief minister Nitish Kumar ditched the grouping to join hands with the BJP.

Since then, the Congress and the RJD have come closer as was reflected in RJD founder Lalu Prasad's public support for Sonia Gandhi's attempts to forge Opposition over Presidential elections in 2017 and later declaring that Rahul would be the opposition's prime ministerial nominee in 2019. Rahul, who had some reservations in openly supporting a tainted Lalu, currently serving a jail term, has of late bonded well with his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is steering the RJD. In 2014, while the RJD could win 4 seats, the Congress won only two seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju