Defence Ministry approves procurement of military equipment worth Rs 9,100 crore

The acquisition proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council

Published: 18th September 2018 02:55 PM

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during press meet at Indian Women press club in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday accorded approval for the procurement of defence equipment worth Rs 9,100 crore, including the latest version of the Akash missile.

The DAC approved the procurement of two regiments of the Akash missile system under the 'Buy Indian' category from the state-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited.

"The missile to be procured is an upgraded version of the previously inducted Akash missiles and will include seeker technology, possess 360 degree coverage and will be of compact configuration with reduced signature," a Defence Ministry release said.

"The upgraded Akash weapon system is operationally critical equipment which will provide protection to vital assets," it added.

The DAC also accorded approval for progressing design and development of Individual Under Water Breathing Apparatus (IUWBA) for the T-90 tanks.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), the IUWBA is used by the crew of tanks as a safety gear and is required for emergency escape when negotiating water obstacles while deep fording.

The DAC also gave its nod for the design and development of test equipment for the guided weapons system of the T-90 tanks.

"The equipment is being developed by DRDO and will give an indigenous solution to the test equipment used for checking the guided weapon system of T-90. The equipment earlier procured from foreign firms, has been developed indigenously," the release said.

