Home Nation

ED raids in Delhi, Mumbai; seizes Rs 29 lakhs cash in Dubai-linked hawala racket

The raids were linked to the businesses and alleged illegal financial transactions linked to a Dubai-based hawala operator Pankaj Kapur.

Published: 18th September 2018 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate(Image from official website for represenational purpose)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai in connection with a Rs 700 crore Dubai-linked hawala trade racket and seized Rs 29 lakh cash and a number of documents, the agency said Tuesday.

The searches, that began yesterday at 11 locations in the two metro cities, ended today, it said.

The raids, it said, were linked to the businesses and alleged illegal financial transactions linked to a Dubai-based hawala operator Pankaj Kapur.

He is already being probed by the central probe agency in a hawala case to the tune of Rs 3,700 crore.

"Preliminary enquiry revealed that hawala transactions are being carried by one of his (Kapur's) Indian company-- Ms Radhika Gems Pvt Ltd -- by collecting money in cash in India and transferring the same to the companies abroad against the payment of import of diamonds.

"These overseas companies have been prima facie found to be owned and controlled by Pankaj Kapur only," the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

It said searches were also conducted at the offices of two Chartered Accountants and a custom house agent (CHA) who helped Kapur in creating web of shell firms/companies, managing the books of accounts and filing import documents with the Customs department.

"Kapur has used over 50 firms/companies to channelise the money collected in cash from various persons in India for transferring the same aboard," it said.

During the raids, Rs 29.19 lakh cash and incriminating documents which includes electronic gadgets, diaries having record of hawala transactions and stamps of more than 150 shell firms were found and seized, it said.

The name hawala is used to identify the use of illegal means and skirting the banking channels to route and launder huge amounts of money within the country as well as abroad.

The ED probes such cases under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Further probe in the case is underway, the ED said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hawala racket Enforcement Directorate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju