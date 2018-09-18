Ex-Mizoram home minister R Lalzirliana says he won't contest as Congress nominee

By PTI

AIZWAL: R Lalzirliana who resigned as Mizoram home minister last week, said on Tuesday that he would contest from his old constituency in the assembly election due in December, but not as a Congress nominee this time.

He, however, did not mention in which party he would join or whether he would contest as an independent. Mizoram is the only Congress ruled state in the northeastern region.

"I will contest again from Tawi, but not as a Congress candidate," Lalzirliana said at Saitual in Aizawl district.

The former minister has been elected from the constituency since 1998 for four consecutive terms.

State Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan Monday accepted the resignation of Lalzirliana who was also expelled from the party. He was the state Congress unit vice-president.

Lalzirliana, a member of the Lal Thanhawla-led ministry, held the portfolios of home, rural development, power, excise and narcotics.

He had submitted his resignation from the council of ministers on Friday after he was served a show cause notice by the party's Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC).

The expulsion order was issued by C Lalpianthanga, chairman of the DAC, who said Lalzirliana had refused to explain his actions even after being showcaused.

He has given the reason for his resignation as failure to create a separate Saitual district comprising areas in the eastern part of Aizawl, including his constituency, during the last 10 years of Congress rule in the state.