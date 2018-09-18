Former Defence minister A K Antony questions Rafale jet deal, demands JPC probe

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former defence minister A K Antony questioned the centre over the Rafale jet deal saying why did the NDA government lower the number to 36 from 126 under the UPA when the IAF had sought more aircraft.

"In the present context, the IAF needs more than 126 fighter aircraft at the earliest but the Narendra Modi government seriously jeopardized India's national Security and air combat preparedness by unilaterally ordering only 36 Rafale aircraft instead of the required 126 aircraft," Antony said as he reiterated the party's demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the issue.

"The authorized squadron strength of fighter aircraft for IAF is 42. It has now come down to 31," he said, adding that way back in 2000 the IAF had told the then NDA government that it needed at least 126 fighter jets.

The former defence minister noted how PM Modi went to Paris and announced the unilateral purchase of 36 Rafale aircraft under the Inter-Governmental Agreement on April 10, 2015."Who authorized the PM to fix the number of aircraft from 126 to 36," he asked.

Antony also questioned why there was no technology transfer to government-owned HAL in the NDA deal and instead the offset benefits have gone to private player Reliance."Reliance was selected as the 'Offset-Partner' of this major contract. A company which had no prior experience in aircraft manufacturing will get substantial financial gain, bypassing the Public Sector Undertaking HAL, which is the only company in India with decades of experience in manufacturing of fighter aircraft," Antony said.

He demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe to bring the truth out in the open.