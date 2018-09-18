Jammu and Kashmir: Miscreants try to set ablaze Panchayat Ghar in Shopia

By ANI

SHOPIAN: Days after the state Election Commission announced the dates for Panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir, few unidentified miscreants attempted to set ablaze a Panchayat Ghar in the vicinity of Nazneenpora in Shopian district.

However, the state police and fire officials immediately rushed to the spot and doused the flames, causing minor damage to the building.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation has also been initiated.

On September 16, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir Shaleen Kabra announced that Panchayat elections in the state would be held in nine phases, from November 17 to December 11, between 8 am and 2 pm.

With the announcement of the Panchayat elections schedule, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is already in place.