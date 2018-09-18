Man arrested for sending threat message to Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

By PTI

RAIPUR: A 26-year-old man was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district after he allegedly posted a message on his Facebook page threatening Chief Minister Raman Singh while demanding a ticket for the ensuing assembly polls, police said Tuesday.

Gyanendra Chandravanshi, a resident of Kawardha town, was arrested Monday after a complaint was lodged against him by some locals for posting a threat message directed at the chief minister, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh told PTI over the phone.

Kabirdham is the home district of Raman Singh. In his FB post, Chandravanshi had asked the chief minister to field him as the BJP nominee from the Pandariya Assembly constituency in Kabirdham district, the SP said.

Chandravanshi allegedly threatened to "eliminate" the CM if he did not accept his demand, the police officer said.

He had also demanded fund for contesting election from the CM and poll tickets for some other individuals from different Assembly constituencies, the SP said.

When some local residents saw Chandravanshi's post, they complained to the police following which he was arrested, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed he was mentally unstable and is under treatment since 2011, the police officer said.

A case has been registered and further probe was underway, the SP added.