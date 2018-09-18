Marvel set to launch 'Killmonger' Comic Book Series

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Good news for all the comic book lovers as Marvel is all set to launch 'Killmonger' comic book series in December, this year.

Taking to Twitter, Marvel Entertainment made the announcement of the launch, writing, "Killmonger is coming this December."

The five-part miniseries will be based on the 'Black Panther' villain, who has been dead in the Marvel's comic book for the last 10 years.

Marvel Entertainment had previously announced the 'Shuri' series, and is now continuing to grow its Black Panther comic book franchise, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Written by authors Bryan Edward Hill and Juan Ferreyra, the series will focus on the history of the character Erik Killmonger.

Talking to Vulture, Hill said, "I didn't want to just recap what we had heard in his mythology. I wanted to explore the choices and the failures that lead a person to dedicate their life to revenge, and how that happens. Because with Erik, I feel like it's really a tragedy. It's a story of a guy who was failed a lot by Wakanda in certain ways, by the people he met outside of Wakanda, by his own conscience in other ways, and I wanted to paint a portrait of that."

In Marvel comic book series, Killmonger was killed in 2008's Black Panther No. 38, and has surprisingly, remained dead since, even after the character's cinematic debut.

Although the comic book version of the character is different from the actor Michael B. Jordan who played the role of Erik Killmonger in the movie, it is worth considering that Ferreyra's cover for the first issue of the new comic book takes inspiration from the movie rather than the comic book version.

'Killmonger' and the next month's launch of 'Shuri' mark a new approach for Marvel in its attempt to build the 'Black Panther' comic book written by American author Ta-Nehisi Coates into a full franchise.