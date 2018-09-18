Home Nation

Mega merger: Government moots big bank theory

The government has not given any timeframe for the merger but experts feel it could take six months to one year.

Published: 18th September 2018 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a surprise move aimed at reviving the stressed banking sector through consolidation, the government on Monday proposed amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank. This will  create India’s third largest bank after SBI and ICICI Bank, the government said, adding that  the merged entity will have total business to the tune of `14.82 lakh crore. 

“Consolidation of banks was in our agenda and the first step has been announced,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters here on Monday.Dena Bank has been placed under the prompt corrective action framework by the Reserve Bank of India with restrictions on lending, while Vijaya Bank is among the only two lenders to have reported a profit in 2017-18.

“Two strong banks can absorb a third bank to create a globally competitive bank,” the FM said adding that no employee will face any adverse service conditions after the amalgamation.According to Rajiv Kumar, secretary, Department of Financial Services, the boards of all the three banks had already been advised by the government to consider the proposal, which will be taken soon.

The government has not given any timeframe for the merger but experts feel it could take six months to one year.“I do not know how long it will take but if you go by past experiences, it would take probably four to six months. It can be speeded up also,” Bank of Baroda Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer P S Jayakumar told TNIE. 

DFS secretary Rajiv Kumar said there is no need to amend the Bank Nationalization Act. The scheme of amalgamation will be tabled in Parliament. Meanwhile, All India Bank Employees’ Association has opposed the move saying what is required is expansion of banks and not merger of banks. “We have seen the example of the five associate banks merging with State Bank of India. No miracle has happened. On the other hand, it has resulted in closure of branches, increase in bad loans, reduction of staff, reduction in business etc,” said C H Venkatachalam, general secretary, AIBEA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo