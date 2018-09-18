Missing BSF jawan found dead along Pakistan border in Jammu

By PTI

JAMMU: A BSF jawan, who went missing from a forward area along the Indo-Pak international border in Jammu early Tuesday, was found dead, officials said.

They said the head constable rank jawan is suspected to have been hit by a fatal sniper shot from across the border when troops were clearing the tall 'sarkanda' grass ahead of their border post in the RS Pora area.

"The body of the jawan has been found by a search party. It is suspected that he was shot with a precise aim by the Pakistani side when they were clearing the area near the fence," a senior official said.