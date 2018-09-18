Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches projects worth over Rs 550 cr in Varanasi

By PTI

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched various development projects worth over Rs 500 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency.

The projects inaugurated include Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and Atal Incubation Centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Among the projects for which the foundation stones were laid was the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at BHU.

Modi said the city has changed for good in the last four years and the work that has been done is clearly visible.

"The bid to make the city modern has been done while preserving the age-old identity of the city," the prime minister said.

Taking a jibe at previous governments, he said Varanasi had been left to the mercy of Lord Shiva under past regimes.

"Projects worth Rs 550 crore have either been dedicated to the public or foundation stones have been laid today. This development work not only covers Varanasi but adjoining areas as well," he said.