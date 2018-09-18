Home Nation

Rewari gang rape: Activists slam AAP Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind over 'insensitive' remarks 

Women rights activist Shabnam Hashmi said the comments were 'very obnoxious and irresponsible'.

Stop Rape
By PTI

NEW DELHI: Activists Tuesday lashed out at AAP's Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind for making "insensitive" remarks in connection with the gang rape of a 19-year-old woman in the state, saying it shows the patriarchal mindset of political leaders in the country.

Condemning the BJP government in Haryana  for giving only Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the Rewari gang rape victim, Jaihind told media persons in Rohtak that "he will give Rs 20 lakh to any BJP leader who gets sexually assaulted by 10 people".

Jaihind, the husband of Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, said he stands by what he said.

Maliwal did not respond to repeated phone calls by PTI. Women rights activist Shabnam Hashmi said the comments were "very obnoxious and irresponsible".

"This shows the patriarchal mindset of these leaders who consider women an object," she said.

Annie Raja, National Federation of Indian Women's general secretary, said it is a "criminal opinion".

"He is trying to take political mileage out of the situation. These people do not consider women equal beings. After a few days, they apologise and escape by making such statements," she said.

"We strongly condemn such statements and political parties should realise it and take action against such leaders," she added.

General secretary of All India Democratic Women's Association, Mariam Dhawale, said politics of hate and violence needs to be curbed.

"The comment is extremely unfortunate and such hate crime needs to be stopped," Dhawale said.

The 19-year-old woman, a Class 12 topper from Rewari, was abducted from a bus stop in Mahendragarh district Wednesday.

She was allegedly drugged and gang raped in an agricultural field, police had said. Police have arrested three persons, including one of the prime accused, in connection with the incident. Two key accused are on the run.

