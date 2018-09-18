Rewari gang rape: ASI of all-women police station suspended 

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The heads finally rolled in Rewari gang rape as Haryana Police suspended a woman assistant sub-inspector over alleged delay in taking action in the 19-year old gang rape case. Sources said that the ASI Hirani who was posted in the all-women police station in Rewari was suspended for delay in taking action on the complaint and negligence. Her suspension orders were issued on Monday.

Earlier Rajesh Duggal who was Superintendent of police of Rewari was transferred on orders of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rahul Sharma came in his place.

The victim's family had already alleged that the did not take prompt action on their complaint initially and delayed action by citing jurisdictional issues between Rewari and Mahendragarh.

Meanwhile, residents of the village where the victim was allegedly gang-raped, claimed that the tubewell where the crime took place was infamous for nefarious activities. They alleged that earlier also a few girls were harassed by these vagabonds at the same place but no one complained.

The Haryana Police is conducting raids at various places to nab the two other accused army man Pankaj and Manish. Already the three arrested accused were yesterday remanded to a five-day police custody. Also, the state health department is contemplating to transfer a medical officer posted in the government hospital in Rewari as the victim was allegedly not attended properly initially and provided proper medical treatment, said sources.

The Congress on Monday demanded imposition of President's Rule in the state, alleging that the BJP-led government had utterly failed to tackle the law-and-order situation.