Shivraj Singh Chouhan's announcements are like Sachin Tendulkar's runs: Rahul Gandhi

Taking a dig at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Gandhi on Monday drew a parallel between the former's announcements and the runs scored by the batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi | EPS/Vinay Madapu

By PTI

BHOPAL: Taking a dig at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday drew a parallel between his announcements and the runs scored by the batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar.

Gandhi was addressing a public meeting here after holding a roadshow to kickstart the Congress' campaign for the assembly polls slated later this year.

"You all have known about Tendulkar. Whenever he played any innings, everybody was assured that he will score at least 50, 60, 70 or 100 runs.

"Here, in Madhya Pradesh, there is a run machine known as the state chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan who makes announcements with the same pace," Gandhi said.

He said Chouhan has made 21,000 announcements so far "but nothing happened".

He then asked the gathering, "What you have got? Madhya Pradesh ranks first in unemployment, rapes, malnutrition and crime against women," Gandhi alleged.

