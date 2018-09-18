Home Nation

Supreme Court allows sale of four fixed-dose combination drugs banned earlier

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Indu Malhotra issued a notice to the Centre and sought its reply on a plea filed by some drug makers and pharma associations.

Published: 18th September 2018 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the sale of popular painkiller Saridon and three other banned fixed-dose combinations (FDC) in medical stores across the country.The banned medicines included brands like Piramal Healthcare’s Saridon, Alkem Laboratories’ Taxim AZ and Macleods Pharma’s Panderm Plus cream.

The court, however, did not grant any relief to the other medicines in the list of 328 FDC drugs which were banned by the health ministry by its September 7, 2018 notification. The FDCs are two or more drugs combined in a fixed ratio into a single dosage form.

Piramal Healthcare, which claimed to have been manufacturing and selling Saridon for over 11 years, had contended that it had not been provided with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) report, based on which the decision was taken.

The notification was contested by the pharma companies in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.

In December 2016, the high court had quashed the ban on the FDCs, which was challenged by the Centre in the apex court.

The top court had in December last year set aside the high court’s order and referred the banned FDCs to DTAB for re-examination.

