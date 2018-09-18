Home Nation

Supreme Court stays death penalty of man convicted for rape, murder of four-year-old in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Jabalpur bench in its judgement had sentenced the convict to death.

Published: 18th September 2018 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Image of the Supreme Court used for representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the execution of death sentence of a man convicted in rape and murder of a four-year-old in Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Jabalpur bench in its judgement had sentenced the convict to death.

The state, last year in December passed a new anti-rape law that awards death penalty for those convicted for raping minors aged 12 or less.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Madhya Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo