Supreme Court stays death penalty of man convicted for rape, murder of four-year-old in Madhya Pradesh

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the execution of death sentence of a man convicted in rape and murder of a four-year-old in Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Jabalpur bench in its judgement had sentenced the convict to death.

The state, last year in December passed a new anti-rape law that awards death penalty for those convicted for raping minors aged 12 or less.