Supreme Court stays death penalty of man convicted for rape, murder of four-year-old in Madhya Pradesh
The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Jabalpur bench in its judgement had sentenced the convict to death.
The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the execution of death sentence of a man convicted in rape and murder of a four-year-old in Madhya Pradesh.
Supreme Court stays the execution of death sentence of a convict in rape and murder of a four-year-old. Madhya Pradesh High Court's Jabalpur bench in its judgement had sentenced the convict to death.
The state, last year in December passed a new anti-rape law that awards death penalty for those convicted for raping minors aged 12 or less.