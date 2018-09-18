Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Eight-year-old girl abducted from house, raped in Gonda 

The girl was abducted Monday night while she was sleeping in her house and raped at a secluded spot.

Published: 18th September 2018 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image for representational purpose. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

GONDA: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from her house and raped by an unidentified person here, police said Tuesday.

The girl was abducted Monday night while she was sleeping in her house and raped at a secluded spot.

READ| Uttarakhand shocker: Class 10 student allegedly gang-raped in Dehradun school

The perpetrator is yet to be identified, Superintendent of Police (SP) Lallan Yadav said. The girl is undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital, where she was referred to by a health facility here.

Her condition was stated as serious, he said. The SP said a case was registered and the matter is being investigated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gonda minor rape Minor raped in UP Rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo