Uttar Pradesh: Eight-year-old girl abducted from house, raped in Gonda 

By PTI

GONDA: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from her house and raped by an unidentified person here, police said Tuesday.

The girl was abducted Monday night while she was sleeping in her house and raped at a secluded spot.

READ| Uttarakhand shocker: Class 10 student allegedly gang-raped in Dehradun school

The perpetrator is yet to be identified, Superintendent of Police (SP) Lallan Yadav said. The girl is undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital, where she was referred to by a health facility here.

Her condition was stated as serious, he said. The SP said a case was registered and the matter is being investigated.