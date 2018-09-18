Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: High Court seeks report from government on appointment of 68,500 teachers

The Lucknow Bench of the High Court took serious note of the alleged irregularities and issued the directive Monday.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit before it on September 20 the progress report of an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the appointment process of 68,500 assistant basic education teachers in the state.

The Lucknow Bench of the High Court took serious note of the alleged irregularities and issued the directive Monday.

An inquiry is being conducted in the matter by a committee constituted by the state government.

The bench of Justice Irshad Ali also sought the details of the action, if any, taken against erring officers.

The court also said that all appointments would be subject to its further orders to be passed on the petition filed by a candidate Sonika Devi. The petitioner has demanded a revaluation of her answer sheet.

