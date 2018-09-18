Home Nation

Woman, son electrocuted to death in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

The family was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre where Amarjeet was declared brought dead, his mother Rajwati died during the course of treatment and Surendar is still undergoing treatment.

Published: 18th September 2018 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A woman and her son died while her husband remains under treatment after they were electrocuted in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said Monday.

Rajwati and her son Amarjeet received an electric shock last Saturday. Police said they were informed about the admission of three persons due to electric shock by the hospital authorities.

Surendar used to live with his wife Rajwati and their son Amarjeet at a rented accommodation in Sangam Vihar.

The family had tied a cable wire from the window to wire fittings alongside house wall for putting clothes to dry off.

The cable wire was in threadbare condition and had broken and touched an electric transformer beneath, a senior police official said .

At about 8 am, Rajwati had gone to make tea and when she opened the window, she received an electric shock as the current passed through the broken cable wire, he said.

After spotting smoke coming out of the window, Surender rushed upstairs to save her wife but in the process, he also got electrocuted.

Their son Amarjeet also rushed to save them but ended up receiving electric shock.

After a while, as the current stopped passing through, all the three persons fell down on the floor, he added.

They were rushed to AIIMS trauma centre where Amarjeet was declared brought dead, his mother Rajwati died during the course of treatment and Surendar is still undergoing treatment, the official said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

