Home Nation

​PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre tomorrow

The construction will be in line with green building principles and Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum rating standards.

Published: 19th September 2018 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) here Thursday, according to the commerce ministry.

The facilities provided at the centre will be on a par with the best in the world in size and quality, offering setting for international and national events, meetings, conferences, exhibitions and trade shows, the ministry said in a statement "It will rank among the top 10 in the world and the biggest indoor exhibition space in India," it said adding the project is expected to generate over 5 lakh employment opportunities.

The project is planned over an area of 221.37 acre in Sector 25, Dwarka here, at an estimated cost of Rs 25,703 crore.

IICC will be an integrated complex with facilities like exhibition halls, convention centre, open exhibition spaces, mixed use commercial spaces like star hotels (5, 4 and 3 star), retail services and high-end offices.

The construction will be in line with green building principles and Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum rating standards.

The convention centre can accommodate 11,000 persons, 5 exhibition halls, 1-kilometre long foyer, multi-purpose arena with retractable roof.

It will be developed in two phases. Phase-I and II will be completed by December 2019 and December 2024, respectively.

IICC complex will have a dedicated underground Metro station which will be an extension of the airport high speed metro corridor and is being constructed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The project is being implemented by India International Convention and Exhibition Centre Ltd, a 100 per cent government-owned company set up by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
​PM Modi Narendra Modi International Convention Expo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju