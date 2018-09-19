​PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre tomorrow

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) here Thursday, according to the commerce ministry.

The facilities provided at the centre will be on a par with the best in the world in size and quality, offering setting for international and national events, meetings, conferences, exhibitions and trade shows, the ministry said in a statement "It will rank among the top 10 in the world and the biggest indoor exhibition space in India," it said adding the project is expected to generate over 5 lakh employment opportunities.

The project is planned over an area of 221.37 acre in Sector 25, Dwarka here, at an estimated cost of Rs 25,703 crore.

IICC will be an integrated complex with facilities like exhibition halls, convention centre, open exhibition spaces, mixed use commercial spaces like star hotels (5, 4 and 3 star), retail services and high-end offices.

The construction will be in line with green building principles and Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum rating standards.

The convention centre can accommodate 11,000 persons, 5 exhibition halls, 1-kilometre long foyer, multi-purpose arena with retractable roof.

It will be developed in two phases. Phase-I and II will be completed by December 2019 and December 2024, respectively.

IICC complex will have a dedicated underground Metro station which will be an extension of the airport high speed metro corridor and is being constructed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The project is being implemented by India International Convention and Exhibition Centre Ltd, a 100 per cent government-owned company set up by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).