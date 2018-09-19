Home Nation

75 per cent noise violations due to DJ, other audio systems: Maharashtra govt tells the High Court

The petition had alleged that the authorities were taking action against any person found in possession of a DJ system, without measuring the actual noise level.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: As many as 75 per cent of noise rules violations across Maharashtra last year were caused due to the use of high volume audio systems, the state government told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday while pleading that such sound systems can not be allowed during the festive season.

Professional Audio and Lighting Association had challenged the ban on DJ, Dolby and such high volume audio systems. During the last hearing the court had told the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit in the case.

While defending the ban on use of such sound systems during Ganesh and Navratri festivals on Wednesday, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told the court that the moment a DJ or Dolby system is switched on, the noise level is over 100 decibels, even while the maximum noise levels permissible under the rules for various areas range between 50 and 75 decibels during the day and between 40 and 70 decibels at night under the Noise Pollution Rules-2000.

The petition had alleged that the authorities were taking action against any person found in possession of a DJ system, without measuring the actual noise level. It also said that there are no provisions for blanket ban on such sound systems.

Kumbhakoni told the bench that while there was no specific regulation to issue a blanket ban, the regulatory provisions of the rules were adequate to allow such a ban.-"The rules mandate that ambient noise levels must be maintained at public places even during festivals. So, that means the use of DJ, Dolby, or any such high volume audio systems cannot be allowed,-" he said.The bench then reserved its verdict on the plea.

