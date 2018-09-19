Assam NRC: Parties stand opposed to deletion of documents from modalities

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Political parties and regional organisations in Assam welcomed the Supreme Court's directive to resume the process of filing of NRC claims and objections, but they insisted that none of the 15 documents in List-A should be dropped from modalities.

NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela had stated that 10 documents of List-A could be relied upon or introduced afresh by any claimant for inclusion of his or her name in the NRC but subject to authenticity as per the certification by relevant issuing authority.

Keeping on hold documents such as 1951 NRC, pre-1971 voters' lists, citizenship certificate, refugee registration certificate and ration cards, the apex court said it would issue an order on these documents' admissibility on October 23.

The All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) said it was optimistic about the documents' acceptance in the next hearing. "We have full faith and trust in the court. We are confident that it will pass an order in the next hearing, making the five documents in question admissible during the process of filing of claims and objections," AAMSU president Azizur Rahman told TNIE.

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress also stand in favour of the five documents. "Lakhs of people had applied seeking inclusion of their names in the NRC on the basis of these documents. We are hopeful that these documents will be admissible," BJP state president Ranjit Dass said. "If these documents were initially accepted for inclusion of names of applicants in NRC, how could they be suddenly unacceptable?"

The Congress echoed a similar sentiment. "The eligibility criteria framed for the NRC by various stakeholders, including the government, had specifically listed the 1951 NRC and pre-1971 voters' lists as among documents for the purpose of verification. These two documents are even mentioned in the relevant part of the Rules, 2003. So, we hope they will not be excluded," Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia said.