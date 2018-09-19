Bhima Koregaon violence: Supreme Court extends house arrest of five rights activists till September 20

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday extended the house arrest of five rights activists, who were arrested from several cities in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case, till tomorrow.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud will continue with the hearing tomorrow on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others.

At the last hearing in the case on September 17, the top court had said it may order a probe by a special investigating team (SIT) if it found that the evidence has been "cooked up".

It had also said that the material, supporting the arrest of the five activists in the case, needed to be examined.