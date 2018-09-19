BJP worker held for sharing Mamata Banerjee-Naveen Patnaik morphed image on Facebook

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A BJP worker in West Bengal was arrested for sharing a morphed image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Facebook.

District-level BJP worker Babuya Ghosh, a resident of Shoula village in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal, shared the morphed image of the two Chief Ministers with their faces superimposed on an Odia movie posted with a comment: "If a guy doesn't get married on time, he may get mad but people of West Bengal are now understanding what happens when a girl doesn't get married on time".

Police arrested the BJP worker on Tuesday evening for posting obscene comments on the social media. The BJP worker had reportedly posted such comments on the social media before. Police sources revealed they are cracking down on other persons sharing derogatory comments against the Chief Minister.

The BJP worker is seen in a photograph with state BJP president Dilip Ghosh. The state's crackdown on persons sharing photos and memes against the Mamata Banerjee came after six years. Jadavpur University professor Ambikesh Mahapatra was arrested in 2012 for sharing a meme of Mamata Banerjee and her then confidante Mukul Roy, who has since joined BJP.