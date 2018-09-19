Bypoll for Maharashtra Legislative Council​ seat on October 3 

By PTI

MUMBAI: By-election for a Maharashtra Legislative Council seat from the MLAs' quota, to fill in the vacancy created following the death of its member and BJP minister Pandurang Fundkar, will be held on October 3.

According to the Election Commission, polling will be held between 9 am and 4 pm. The result of voting will be announced on the same day.

All 288 elected members of the Legislative Assembly and one Anglo-Indian nominated member cane vote in the bypoll. Fundkar, who was the state Agriculture Minister, died on May 31 this year.

His tenure in the Upper House was up to 2020. BJP, with 122 members in the Lower House of the Legislature, is comfortably placed to retain the seat.

The ruling BJP, as well as the opposition Congress-NCP, are yet to declare their candidates for the bypoll.